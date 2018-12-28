Gauri Khan's store turns photo booth for Aryan, Suhana and AbRam
Gauri Khan's children, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam paid a visit to mommy's store in the suburbs
Gauri Khan brightened everyone's day with colourful pictures from her store - Gauri Khan Designs in the suburbs. In the picture, wife of superstar Shah Rukh Khan is seen posing with her three children - Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan. All four of them sans Shah Rukh Khan, were posing in a dummy vintage car stationed at Gauri Khan's store.
Gauri shared the photo on Instagram and captioned: "My three pet designs for 2019 [sic]." Dressed in a blue hoodie, Aryan resembled his father, while Suhana looked chic in a biege bodycon dress, and AbRam stole our hearts with the liitle piece of bread in his hand. Momma Gauri kept it simple with a loose white tee and denim, and hair tied in a ponytail.
Not just this, she treated her fans with another picture of Aryan and Suhana with a hilarious caption: "Zooming into 2019 at #GauriKhanDesigns. Seatbelts on please... "
Gauri had also shared a picture of Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam wishing Christmas to their fans, and also pictures of herself enjoying the Christmas bash at Anu Dewan's house. On the other hand, Zero, which was released under the banner of Shah Rukh and Gauri's Red Chillies Productions, is trying hard to impress the audience.
