Gauri-Shweta, Arjun-Malaika, Kareena-Karisma party hard at Anu Dewan's Christmas bash

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Gauri Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others celebrated Christmas at Anu Dewan's residence

Arjun-Malaika, Karisma-Kareena, Gauri-Shweta and others at a Christmas bash. All Pictures: Instagram/gaurikhan.

There's festive spirit in the December air, and the stars are making merry. From attending wedding receptions to birthday parties, Christmas parties, they are scattered all around from Bandra to Juhu. Monday night, Page 3 celebrity Anu Dewan hosted a big Christmas bash for the Bollywood biggies. Present at that bash were lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, Gauri Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Katrina Kaif, Yasmin Karachiwala, among others.

To give us a sneak peek into their starry Christmas bashes, Gauri Khan took to her Instagram account to share some beautiful photos from the party. While Karisma and Malaika dazzled in shimmery outfits, Kareena and Gauri opted for a chic look. Amrita Arora looked sexy in her black outfit. Salman Khan's sister Alvira Agnihotri was also present at the bash, and posed with Katrina Kaif, fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala clicked a picture with Gauri Khan. The stars were seen wearing reindeer and santa bands to bring in the Christmas vibe.

Here are the pictures:

There were parties hosted by Katrina Kaif, Ritesh Sidhwani and others around the town. TV's funnyman Kapil Sharma also hosted his wedding reception on Christmas Eve. Salman Khan in his Being Human t-shirt and denims, Karan Johar in a black suit paired with a shimmery black-and-red jacket were seen party hopping. Designer Kunal Rawal and Arjun Kapoor were also seen moving around and attending Christmas parties.

