Will Alia Bhatt accompany Ranbir Kapoor to Kapoor's Christmas brunch?

bollywood

Shashi Kapoor's wife Jennifer Kendal began the tradition and decades later, it has been kept alive by son Kunal Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

All eyes will be on the Kapoors' Christmas brunch at Prithvi House, Juhu, on Tuesday. Shashi Kapoor's wife Jennifer Kendal began the tradition and decades later, it has been kept alive by son Kunal Kapoor.

The entire Kapoor khandaan makes it a point to attend this do. Ex girlfriend Katrina Kaif had accompanied Ranbir in 2015. There has been tattle about whether Alia Bhatt will accompany Ranbir to the annual get-together of the family. It is said that Ranbir is busy shooting for Shamshera, but might take some time out for the soiree.

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt's recent airport look has become the talk of the town. The Raazi actress was spotted with a mustard-coloured handbag. Well, there's nothing great about she holding the bag. However, it was the bag's caption that snatched attention. 'Love is unthinkable without you...' with two lovebirds cuddling each other. Isn't that cute and enough mush to convey her love to Ranbir Kapoor.

A few days ago, around Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding, a picture of Ranbir and Alia from the sets of Brahmastra made its way to social media. While RK was all glued to his cell phone, a tad bit emotional Alia's expression was something that left everyone curious. In fact, there were many memes stating that Ranbir was waiting for his ex-girlfriend Deepika Padukone's wedding picture to arrive on social media.

However, Alia clarified about her expressions, and said that this is how she looks when she is doing nothing, and had nothing to do with Ranbir.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan Has A Weird Request For Alia Bhatt On 'Ask Me Anything'

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates