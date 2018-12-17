Alia Bhatt quips that her facial expressions are unintentional and that's how she looks!

bollywood

At a recent event, when Alia Bhatt was asked about it, Alia quipped that that's how she looks and it is an unintentional facial expression

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

A snapshot of a sad-looking Alia Bhatt and beau Ranbir Kapoor on the set of Brahmastra did the rounds recently. At a recent event, when she was asked about it, Alia quipped that that's how she looks and it is an unintentional facial expression. Perhaps RK would know better.

In an interview with IANS, Alia Bhatt said that she feels shy to talk about her relationship with her Brahamastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor. Also in a recent interview, Alia's filmmaker father had said he feels happy that his daughter is in a relationship with Ranbir.

Asked how does she look at acceptance from her father on her relationship with Ranbir, Alia said: "Why are you going into future? You should stay in the present moment. To be honest, I don't want to talk about it. "I am feeling shy but I love my father and anything he says obviously means the world to me, but I don't want to talk about this right now."

On her upcoming line-up of films, Alia said: "Kalank is releasing next year on April 18 and Gully Boy is releasing on February 14. Gully Boy has been selected at the Berlin Film Festival and Brahmastra is releasing on Christmas, so what a fabulous next year it's turning out for me."

Alia made her Hindi film debut at the early age of 19 with Student of The Year. Now other star kids like Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan have made their Hindi film debut this year. How does it feel when people term her as 'senior' to Janhvi and Sara, she said: "I am not a senior. If you call it senior, then I am a senior to them but I don't think there is such kind of vibe between us and they are not very much younger than me.

"They all are such beautiful girls. They treat me with a lot of warmth and shower upon me a lot of love, so I will only give lots of love and warmth back to them."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates