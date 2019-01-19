Shah Rukh Khan explains 'playboys mantra'

bollywood

Doting dad Shah Rukh Khan on Friday shared two adorable pictures of his sons Aryan and AbRam

Pic: Instagram/@iamsrk

Doting dad Shah Rukh Khan on Friday shared two adorable pictures of his sons Aryan and AbRam. While one photo features AbRam with SRK, the other shows the loving bond shared between his two sons. Along with the pictures, the superstar also explained the 'Playboys' mantra' on social media.

He wrote, "'Winning is only half of it..having fun the other half...Playing is All of it!!" The Playboys" mantra."

On the work front, SRK will be next seen in a biopic based on astronaut Rakesh Sharma. The film has been tentatively titled Saare Jahaan Se Achcha.

Shah Rukh is undoubtedly a complete family man. Time and again the star shares pictures with wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan and sons Aryan Khan and AbRam.

The 53-year-old actor's recently released Aanand L Rai film, Zero failed to charm the audience, although, the actor's acting chops were appreciated by everyone. Apart from this, Shah Rukh will start shooting on his next film, Salute.

Former Indian Air Force pilot Rakesh Sharma's biopic was to kick off in May this year, however, Siddharth Roy Kapur's offering will now roll in Mumbai's Film City, in February.

