Shah Rukh Khan explains 'playboys mantra'
Doting dad Shah Rukh Khan on Friday shared two adorable pictures of his sons Aryan and AbRam
Doting dad Shah Rukh Khan on Friday shared two adorable pictures of his sons Aryan and AbRam. While one photo features AbRam with SRK, the other shows the loving bond shared between his two sons. Along with the pictures, the superstar also explained the 'Playboys' mantra' on social media.
He wrote, "'Winning is only half of it..having fun the other half...Playing is All of it!!" The Playboys" mantra."
View this post on Instagram
“Winning is only half of it..having fun the other half...Playing is All of it!!” The Playboys’ mantra
On the work front, SRK will be next seen in a biopic based on astronaut Rakesh Sharma. The film has been tentatively titled Saare Jahaan Se Achcha.
Shah Rukh is undoubtedly a complete family man. Time and again the star shares pictures with wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan and sons Aryan Khan and AbRam.
The 53-year-old actor's recently released Aanand L Rai film, Zero failed to charm the audience, although, the actor's acting chops were appreciated by everyone. Apart from this, Shah Rukh will start shooting on his next film, Salute.
Former Indian Air Force pilot Rakesh Sharma's biopic was to kick off in May this year, however, Siddharth Roy Kapur's offering will now roll in Mumbai's Film City, in February.
Also Read: AbRam Khan is left giggling by Yohan Khan's antics, see photos
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Why did Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone make news this week?