Aryan Khan's latest 'Narcos' caption gets everyone curious, see photo

Aryan Khan shared a picture on his Instagram account that has left everyone curious. The photo has him sitting with the Alps as his background in France

Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, has shattered the internet with his latest picture on social media. On Monday, he fed his fans with some brilliant pictures of himself from his 'icy' vacation in the French Alps. He shared a series of pictures from his vacation and shared it on Instagram with the caption, 'Narcos'.

In the first picture, we see him with a ball of snow in his hand, the second one has him deeply engrossed in his phone while being clicked. The third photo has him looking away from the camera. Well, rarely will one get Aryan looking into the lens in any of his pictures shared on Instagram yet.

View this post on Instagram Narcos A post shared by Aryan Khan (@___aryan___) onMar 17, 2019 at 7:08pm PDT

Fans are going gaga over Aryan's photo. While one can't get over his resemblance to his superstar father, Shah Rukh Khan, another female user couldn't get over how defined his jawline is. Talking about Aryan Khan, on several occasions, daddy dearest has said that his eldest lad doesn't harbour acting skills. In fact, he wants to get into filmmaking.

"Aryan doesn't want to be an actor, he wants to make films, become a director and is training for it in the US," Shah Rukh had told the media earlier. The actor has three children - Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan.

Although Shah Rukh has confirmed that Aryan doesn't want to be an actor, there were rumours of Aryan doing a Karan Johar film alongside Khushi Kapoor (daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi).

