Shah Rukh Khan shows AbRam the difference between boating and voting

bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan was present along with his wife Gauri Khan to cast his vote in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections here in Mumbai

Gauri Khan, AbRam and Shah Rukh Khan/picture courtesy: SRK's Instagram account

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan took his young son AbRam to a polling booth on Monday while casting his vote as the little one was confused between "boating" and "voting".

The film star tweeted, "Little one was a bit confused between 'boating' and 'voting', so took him along to experience the difference."

Little one was a bit confused between ‘Boating’ and Voting, so took him along to experience the difference. pic.twitter.com/8X6DsTP8bc — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 29, 2019

Many Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan wife Jaya, son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Varun Dhawan, Rekha, Kiran Rao, Shankar Mahadevan, Paresh Rawal, Ravi Kishan, Dia Mirza, Sonu Sood, Pooja Bhatt, Divya Dutta, Sonali Bendre Behl - among many others.

It was also a baby's day out for some of the star children like Taimur Ali Khan who came with mother Kareena, Yug Devgn who came with his parents Ajay and Kajol Devgn.

Shah Rukh Khan's last outing, Zero, by Aanand L Rai, which also featured Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, tanked miserably at the Box Office, thus crushing the hopes of the people involved with this film. The film released in December 2018 and now, after three months, the film is being screened at the Beijing International Film Festival in China.

In an interview to a Chinese website, CGTN, Shah Rukh Khan got candid about Zero's failure on the domestic ground and its after-effects on him and his current state of mind. The actor hasn't locked any project yet and will take some time before he signs his next film. "This time, I didn't feel like doing it. I thought, this time, I will take out time to watch films and listen to scripts and read books. My kids are also finishing their college life. Suhana is still in college, Aryan will hopefully pass his college in a year. I want to spend more time with my family."

Watch Video: Salman Khan, SRK, Ranveer Singh, Kangana, Bachchans step out for voting

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS