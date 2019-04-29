Elections 2019: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor and other Bollywood celebs cast their vote

bollywood

Bollywood celebrities like Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan and many others stepped out to cast their vote for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. We have pictures

Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor with Taimur Ali Khan, Aamir Khan step out to vote. All pics/Yogen Shah

The day has finally dawned for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, and people across the city are in high spirits to cast their vote and make their voices heard. Bollywood, too, has been promoting the importance of voting and several celebrities had encouraged their fans and followers to go out and vote.

Bollywood celebs came out in full force to cast their votes today, April 29, 2019. Here's everyone we spotted on their way to vote and who had already voted.

Ajay Devgn stepped out to cast his vote.

Aamir Khan was one of the Bollywood celebs who had appealed to all their fans to vote. The actor had taken to Twitter to encourage people to do so.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was also seen stepping out to vote with son Taimur Ali Khan in her arms.

Madhuri Dixit-Nene was all smiles while posing for the cameras after having voted.

Priyanka Chopra made sure she was in the city to exercise her right to vote. The Quantico actress took to Instagram to share this picture of herself after having voted.

Reena Dutta was also spotted after having cast her vote.

Zayed Khan also stepped out to cast his vote.

Filmmakers Zoya Akhtar was also seen arriving at her centre to cast her vote.

Actress-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar also cast her vote at the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Twinkle Khanna, aka Mrs Funnybones, stepped out to vote in a pink top and navy blue trousers.

Kangana Ranaut posed for the shutterbugs after having cast her vote.

Karan Johar, too, stepped out to vote.

Malaika Arora took to Instagram after having voted and wrote, "VOTE MUMBAI !!!!!! #loksabhaelections2019"

