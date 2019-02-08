Inside Pics: Taimur, Misha, AbRam attend Karan Johar's twins Yash-Roohi's birthday

bollywood

Karan Johar hosted a big birthday bash for his twins, Yash and Roohi's second birthday. Taimur Ali Khan, Misha Kapoor and others were seen attending the party in Bandra, Mumbai

[L] Karan Johar with twins Yash and Roohi. [R] Taimur Ali Khan with Roohi Johar. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/yogenshah_s

On Thursday evening, Karan Johar held a huge bash at a popular suburban hotel in Bandra, Mumbai. The occasion being, Karan Johar's twins - Yash Johar and Roohi Johar's second birthday. The 46-year-old filmmaker welcomed these children through surrogacy in 2018. The entire bash was a colourful one with cakes, toys, games and everything under the moon for the star kids attending Yash and Roohi's birthday.

The first one to arrive at the bash was Varun Dhawan, who on several occasions keeps visiting his mentor's kids. On Thursday, earlier, in the day Karan Johar had shared a video on his Instagram account, which had his mother Hiroo Johar and staff singing the 'Happy Birthday' song for Yash and Roohi. The birthday boy and girl were dressed in denim, tee and jackets. Celebrity star kid, Taimur Ali Khan, the youngest son of Saif Ali Khan with Kareena Kapoor graced the birthday soiree. Taimur is known to be setting fashion trends for kids, the latest one being his hippie look from South Africa. For this bash, Taimur was made to dress in a pale blue tracksuit.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's daughter, Misha, too was seen enjoying at this kids' gala. Mira took to her Instagram account to share videos and glimpses from the bash. In one of the videos, Misha is seen driving a toy-bus with Tusshar Kapoor's son, Laksshya that read 'Bus 2 Johar st'. The other video had Misha and Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan's son, AbRam Khan dancing over the nursery rhymes sung by the female host present at the bash.



Picture Courtesy: Mira Rajput

For the cake cutting ceremony, Karan held the hands of both his kids and helped them cut the fancy three-tier cake, which had Yash and Roohi's name written on it.

Also, a photo of Varun holding Yash in his arms has gained pace in the space of social media.

In another photo circulating online, Yash and Roohi are seen in South Indian traditional outfits.

Now, that's what we call a starry birthday!

Also Read: Photos: Taimur Ali Khan enjoys a horse ride with his signature pout

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates