Taimur Ali Khan is clearly the fashionista for all the kids out there and this picture is proof

The loose, colourful men's garment spotted on Taimur Ali Khan, which is widely worn in Africa is perfect for the hot weather

Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan

Taimur Ali Khan stepped up his style quotient much to the paparazzi's delight during a recent outing with dad Saif Ali Khan and mom Kareena Kapoor at a restaurant in Bandra. The mercury is rising and Tim now can't do without his fluorescent green shades and summer sandals.

While Saif Ali Khan was busy watching something, Taimur Ali Khan posed for the shutterbugs, and in swag! He showed off his hippie side by wearing a South African traditional outfit, dashiki, paired with denim baby shorts and blue crocs.

We assume it was picked up in Cape Town during his second birthday celebration in December. Don't be surprised if the dashiki becomes this season's must-have. Just blame it on tiny Tim and his big fashion statement.

Taimur Ali Khan, who is just a two-year-old, is already an internet sensation and a fashionista for all the kids out there! In fact, Taimur also has a fan club on social media platforms, which updates the little munchkin's fans.

On the professional front, Saif Ali Khan is currently shooting for the second season of his web series, Sacred Games. On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Good News and Takht. Both films are Karan Johar production.

