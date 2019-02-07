Taimur doesn't like to see mom Kareena Kapoor Khan wearing makeup, says Saif Ali Khan

bollywood

Makeup or no makeup, Kareena Kapoor Khan looks ravishing always. Son Taimur, however, might have an opinion about that, says dad Saif Ali Khan

Taimur Ali Khan with mum Kareena Kapoor Khan

Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most favourite celeb babies today. Everything he does makes headlines, and now that the little nawab has started smiling and waving at the paparazzi, he's already become a star. Now there's a new tidbit of information that has surfaced about Taimur. In an interview, dad Saif Ali Khan said that Taimur doesn't like it when mom Kareena wears makeup.

Saif talked about how Taimur reacts to his changing looks over the last two years. And while he doesn't seem fazed by Saif's looks, even when he's sporting dreadlocks and a beard as he plays a Naga sadhu in his upcoming film. When it comes to Kareena, however, it seems to bother Taimur when she wears makeup!

"I think he doesn't like to see his mother wearing make-up, but he doesn't seem to care so much in my case," Saif said in the interview. Makeup or not, Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of those people who look good in any avatar, and no matter what they wear. But it must be fun to watch Taimur's adorable reactions to Kareena's makeup and no makeup looks!

Here are a few pictures of Taimur looking absolutely cute (All pictures/Yogen Shah):

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan will be seen in Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior where he plays Udaybhan, while Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in Good News alongside Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh, and Takht, which boasts an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and others.

