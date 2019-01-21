Photos: Taimur Ali Khan enjoys a horse ride with his signature pout

bollywood

New pictures of Taimur Ali Khan riding a horse have been clicked by the paparazzi, and they're all sorts of cute

Taimur Ali Khan enjoying his horse ride. All Pictures: Yogen Shah.

Taimur Ali Khan's new pictures clicked by the paparazzi have surfaced online. In these pictures, the little Nawab exudes royalty as he enjoys a horse ride, under the guidance of an expert. Dressed in a cute little red tee and white shorts, the kid has his own swag as he sits on the horse, all set for his ride.

Take a look at the pictures (All pictures/Yogen Shah)

Taimur looks all excited to jump on for his ride.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan keep Taimur indulged in outdoor sports activities like playing football, badminton, and other games.

Taimur was recently clicked in Bandra when Saif took his little munchkin on a piggyback ride. And he looked nothing but cute! Sporting a white tee and orange shorts, Taimur's expressions were just priceless. What Taimur Ali Khan wears, the random words he speaks, everything about him become trending topics, and it looks like the child loves every bit of the attention.

Recently, he was also spotted with mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan at a friend's birthday party in Juhu. Videos of the toddler walking with mom will melt your hearts instantly. In one of the videos, one can see that Kareena encouraged Taimur to dance, but social media's most-loved-kid refused to oblige. However, other kids, Nisha Kaur Weber, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Kainaat Singha were seen dancing to the tunes of the host, who was entertaining the children and keeping them hooked with fun games.

Taimur Ali Khan was seen in an olive green shirt and jeans, while Inaaya, Nisha and Kainaat looked pretty in their white frocks.

