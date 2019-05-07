Gauri Khan works on Antilla's lounge design, says working with Nita Ambani 'truly inspiring'

bollywood

Gauri Khan, ace interior designer, recently worked on the design of Antilla's lounge area

Gauri Khan with Nita Ambani. Pic/instagram.com/gaurikhan

Ace interior designer Gauri Khan took to Instagram to share a picture with Nita Ambani and share her experience of working on the lounge area of the Ambanis' home, Antilla. Khan wrote how brilliant it was working on the space with Nita Ambani, and how it was 'truly inspiring' to work with her.

Gauri Khan captioned the picture as, "It's been such an incredible experience working on this space at Antilia. This has definitely been one of our top bespoke projects and working with Nita and her keen eye for design has been truly inspiring #GauriKhanDesigns #bespoke # interior design #antilla # bar lounge (sic)."

Gauri Khan is known for her keen sense of interior design and has been hailed as one of the top interior designers in the industry. She has also designed the homes of several Bollywood celebrities, and many upscale restaurants in the country.

Gauri Khan's flagship store situated in Mumbai is a hit among Bollywood celebrities. Mrs Khan has designed the homes of many celebs like Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez among others.

Recently, Gauri Khan also designed Alia Bhatt's brand-new vanity van. The interior designer took to Instagram and shared some photos of Alia Bhatt from the 'moving house'. In the photo, Alia is seen wearing a black off-shoulder jumpsuit with polka dots on it standing against the glass walls. Gauri's photo had this caption: "Enjoyed designing your home on wheels @aliaabhatt ... Planning a fun shoot... watch this space [sic]."

Also read: This picture of Gauri Khan with 'three musketeers' AbRam, Yash and Roohi is nothing but adorable

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates