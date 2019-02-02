Gauri Khan takes you inside Alia Bhatt's new 'moving home' with these images

bollywood

Gauri Khan designs Alia Bhatt's vanity van and the pictures of her new 'moving home' are amazing

Alia Bhatt. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/gaurikhan.

Alia Bhatt heavily invested in a property in Juhu, Mumbai. The actor bought the flat for double its price as it was one of the most-sought-after homes. Now, we have learned that industry's most trustworthy designer and Shah Rukh Khan's wife, Gauri Khan has done the interiors for Alia Bhatt's vanity van.

Gauri Khan took to her Instagram account and shared some glossy photos of Alia Bhatt from the new 'moving house'. In the photo, Alia is seen wearing black-coloured off-shoulder jumpsuit with polka dots on it standing against the glass walls. Gauri's photo had this caption: "Enjoyed designing your home on wheels @aliaabhatt ... Planning a fun shoot... watch this space [sic]."

Going by Gauri's caption, one can definitely wait for something more interesting and better insight to Alia's house on wheels.

Bhatt also took to her Instagram account to share images of her vanity van and they are beautiful. She even thanked Gauri for wonderfully designing it. Clearly, in the picture, Alia seems to be over the moon, and why not?

Alia Bhatt shared two photos and wrote. For the first picture, she took a dig on her height and wrote, "When one has to direct ones shot cause one isn't blessed with long legs [sic]."

The other post had this caption: "A glimpse of my new moving home.. @gaurikhan [sic]."

Gauri Khan has not only designed Alia's vanity van but has also lent her creative mind to the likes of Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and many other celebrities' homes.

Also Read: Gauri Khan hosts Kareena Kapoor Khan at Gauri Khan Designs!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates