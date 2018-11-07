Gauri Khan designs Sidharth Malhotra's pad, 'steals' Shah Rukh Khan's hammock

bollywood

Gauri Khan has designed Sidharth Malhotra's dream house in Mumbai and it's beautiful

Sidharth Malhotra and Gauri Khan. Picture Courtesy: Twitter/@gaurikhan.

Interior designer and architect Gauri Khan has designed many businessmen and celebrities' houses, and the new celebrity to join the list is Sidharth Malhotra. The social media is heavily flooded with videos and pictures from Sidharth's new bachelor pad in Mumbai.

Sidharth Malhotra took to his Twitter account to share the beautiful interior of his house. In the video, he is seen narrating the entire section in detail, and at the end surprises everyone with the captain of the ship, Gauri Khan curled in the hammock at the house.

However, there is something really interesting about this hammock, which was revealed by none other than Shah Rukh Khan. After seeing the video of Sidharth's house on Gauri Khan's Twitter account, where she has thanked Sidharth Malhotra for taking everyone through a virtual tour of the house, Shah Rukh Khan commented on it.

An inside look into Sid’s house... Simple and stylish. Feels warm and inviting. Even without all the little things usually seen in family homes. It’s distinctive masculine look is what is most appealing. #GauriKhanDesigns @S1dharthM pic.twitter.com/a5Pk4hBPAh — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) November 6, 2018

The comment made this revelation that the hammock used in Sidharth's house belongs to Shah Rukh Khan. King Khan wrote, "That hammock in the video is mine!!! U guys stole it!!by the way house looks lovely..but the hammock..damn! [sic]"

That hammock in the video is mine!!! U guys stole it!!by the way house looks lovely..but the hammock..damn! https://t.co/51H1gJ9HDq — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 5, 2018

Sidharth agreed to it and invited Shah Rukh for a "swing". He replied saying, "Hey Great taste @iamsrk "swing" by Anytime ! thanks [sic]."

Hey Great taste @iamsrk ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ“swing” by Anytime ! thanks https://t.co/eDmfpnwcL5 — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) November 6, 2018

Gauri Khan has designed homes of celebrities such as Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, parts of Karan Johar's house and Jacqueline Fernandez. She has also designed the restaurant Arth, which has the who's who of Bollywood flocking in every now and then.

