When Parineeti Chopra shot at Lucknow railway station and nobody noticed her!

bollywood

The makers of Jabariya Jodi had installed hidden cameras to avoid the crowds at Lucknow Railway station

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra has been shooting in Lucknow for Prashant Singh's Jabariya Jodi, which has Sidharth Malhotra as co-star. A particular sequence needed to be shot at Lucknow railway station.

The makers had installed hidden cameras to avoid the crowds. Pari gave the perfect shot in one go much to the delight of the director and before commuters could realise that she was shooting. As Parineeti was in a deglam look, she went unnoticed and left the venue as soon as the shot was canned. By the time people could figure out what was happening, the unit had also made a quiet exit.

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra had kicked off the shoot of Jabariya Jodi, in Lucknow in September. The storyline is set in Bihar where the actor plays a man who has made a business of abducting grooms with Parineeti as his childhood love.

The makers are aiming to wrap up the shoot in Lucknow by November. And will also be shooting for some portions in Patna. The director has left no stone unturned to make this film into a full-on entertainer and it will be a treat for the audiences to watch.

Apart from Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra, the cast currently shooting and locked for the movie are Javed Jaffery, Aparshakti Khurrana, Neena Gupta amongst others.

Jabariya Jodi presents an interesting take on Bihar's pakadwa vivaah (kidnapping the groom to get him forcibly married). The film's interesting title has been suggested by Sidharth Malhotra.

The film which went on floors a few months back is being shot in and around Lucknow.

Starring Aparshakti Khurrana as Parineeti Chopra's friend, Sanjay Mishra as her father, Neeraj Sood as her father's friend, Gopal Dutt as an inspector, Javed Jaffrey as Sidharth Malhotra's father and Chandan Roy Sanyal as his friend, Jabariya Jodi promises intriguing performances along with the leading duo, Parineeti and Sidharth.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures and Shailesh Singh's Karma Media Net, Jabariya Jodi directed by Prashant Singh is slated to release next year.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates