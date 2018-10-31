Parineeti Chopra misses Priyanka Chopra's bridal shower, attends friend's bachelorette in Thailand

bollywood

Parineeti Chopra went on a vacation to Thailand to attend a friend's bachelorette

Parineeti Chopra/picture courtesy: Instagram

Parineeti Chopra made a visit to Thailand, and oh boy, the images are already ruling the internet. The actress posted a lot of pictures from her vacation, and it seems like Pari gave her sister's bridal shower a miss, that happened in New York.

While Priyanka Chopra and her mother Madhu Chopra enjoyed a lot at Tiffany's and Co. Cafe, Parineeti too had her own chilling scenes by the beach. Take a look at the images right away!

Parineeti Chopra was all smiles on her small vacation with her girls. Last seen in Namaste England, Parineeti decided to switch off from all the buzz of the city and rested by the sand all over the weekend.

It was not just the scenic beauty that has left Parineeti's fans talking about the much-needed vacation she took off, but also the entire bridal crew left everyone starstruck with the vacay pictures.

Doesn't this picture remind us all of Veere Di Wedding?

It was not just the untouched beaches where Parineeti laid off during her vacation; the actress also visited night markets with her girl gang to ring in the best few days of their life.

On the work front, post-Namaste England, Parineeti Chopra has already started shooting for her next Jabariya Jodi opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Jabariya Jodi presents an interesting take on Bihar's pakadwa vivaah (kidnapping the groom to get him forcibly married). The film which went on floors a few months back is being shot in and around Lucknow.

