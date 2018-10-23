Parineeti Chopra cuts a tiramisu and not a cake for birthday

bollywood

The chirpy Parineeti Chopra has not allowed her recent release, Namaste England's box office debacle to dissuade her from celebrating her birthday

Yesterday, Parineeti Chopra turned 30. She rang in her big day in Dubai with her besties. The actor chose to cut a tiramisu, and not a cake for her birthday. "New trend alert... cut tiramisu for birthday (sic)," she wrote on social media. She also shared photos and Insta stories on her Instagram while enjoying her birthday celebrations in Dubai with friends.



Parineeti Chopra with her friend celebrating her birthday in Dubai. Pictures courtesy/Parineeti Chopra's Instagram account.



Parineeti Chopra at friends pose for a selfie at her birthday celebrations in Dubai.

The chirpy Pari has not allowed her recent release, Namaste England's box office debacle to dissuade her from celebrating. She referred to the film as a birthday gift for her. A present she would rather do without now.

In an recent interview with mid-day, Parineeti Chopra talked about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. She also said how happy she is for her sister PC. " I feel so happy that she has found the love of her life, and so has he. They are so happy and good together, and to be able to witness that, and to be a part of it, and to celebrate with them is really truly special. Even though he is such a huge star, he is a very simple, honest and grounded. Our families have also blended quickly. I have a friendly relationship with him, and I wouldn't have it any other way. I guess, he will be an amazing friend to have for everyone in the family."

On the work front, post Namaste England, Parineeti Chopra has already started shooting for her next Jabariya Jodi opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Jabariya Jodi presents an interesting take on Bihar's pakadwa vivaah (kidnapping the groom to get him forcibly married). The film which went on floors a few months back is being shot in and around Lucknow.

