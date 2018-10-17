Parineeti Chopra: I am Nick Jonas' favourite sister-in-law

bollywood

Parineeti Chopra with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/parineetichopra

It wouldn't be wrong to say that the chemistry between Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra has become the symbol of their friendship. Their love for each other translates through their fun-loving banter on social media, and otherwise. From seeing them making their debut in Ishaqzaade (2012) to Namaste England (2018), their journey and the pairing is a lovable one! Recalling her memories while shooting for the film, in an exclusive interaction with mid-day online, Parineeti Chopra admitted that she wouldn't mind re-shooting for this film. "It was one big party," said Parineeti. Also, in jest, she said that she should be awarded a Padma Shri for tolerating Arjun.

We see that your equation with Arjun Kapoor has grown multifold ever since your first film. How would you describe this friendship?

I feel being a co-star is very different from being a friend but Arjun is my co-star and friend. Since Ishaqzaade, it has been like this for so many years. That bond that we have made during that film is really the strongest, and it's not changed till today. I am so happy that I got to do a love story with him and not anybody else. I think to do a love story you need to be physically compatible and comfortable with each other. I am genuinely happy that we did this film and we have another one coming up, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

Now that you'll have done so many films and also are friends, how easy or difficult it is to switch characters while enacting it with the same person?

As actors, there is a switch on and switch off button. When I am in a scene I am not looking at Arjun at all. Any emotion that I am doing, it could be a romantic, hate, action or song and dance moment, there's never Arjun in front of me, It's always that character.

In the film, Arjun Kapoor goes miles across for love. Would you do the same in real life, if in love?

100 percent! I am that person. I'm a selfless giver in a relationship. I am a female 'aashiq' (Crazy Lover) when it comes to these things. So, in any of my relationships or ex-relationships, my boyfriends will be able to vouch for the fact that 'She is the person'. What Arjun does in this film, I would do this in real life.

Is this film a sequel to Namastey London?

No, it's not a sequel.

So, how different is Namaste England from Namastey London?

It's like saying how different is this film from Titanic! The only thing is that its director is the same (Vipul Shah). Namaste seems to be the same word, that's it. The film is not a sequel. Otherwise, we would have called it Namastey London 2. It's just a similar world, there is UK and Punjab involved, that's it. The characters are totally different and the story is completely different. I guess it's a similar franchise, it's not really a continuation of that story.

You've got a unique husky voice. So, a compliment that you've received for Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin, which would always be cherished by you?

What people always say is that I have a very distinct voice. There have been times when I have been incognito in a mall, and people have recognized me because of my voice. Also, there are comments that say they would close their eyes and would want to listen to my voice, and that's very cool. And to be able to sing with that voice is 'Sone Pe Suhaga' (Icing on the cake). I've gotten comments from a lot of music directors saying that 'We are not saying this because you are an actress but you genuinely have a very different voice. It's like very base, heavy, almost like a ghazal singer's voice.' So, that is an amazing compliment. I would definitely like to explore more and do more songs because of that (the compliment).

Any new song coming up?

Yes, I have already recorded one song. It will be out whenever I am able to release it.

Also, you recently said that you were the first one to know about your sister Priyanka Chopra's relationship with Nick Jonas. And you were also a part of their first outing to Goa. So, what kind of rapport have you developed with Nick over this period of time?

It's very cool. I always tell him that I am his favourite saali (sister-in-law).

So, you'll already have that brother and sister-in-law banter?

He is going to be my brother-in-law, and he is. We, of course, have a very nice relationship. Going on a trip is a very cool way of knowing somebody. You get to spend so much time, day in and day out. You see each other metaphorically naked in front of each other, and you truly come to know about somebody's true personality. So, that happened very early on in their relationship. Apart from badi Mumma (Madhu Chopra) and the brother (Siddharth Chopra) they called me first and said that because I am a part of the story, they wanted to tell me first. I feel so happy that she has found the love of her life, and so has he. They are so happy and good together, and to be able to witness that, and to be a part of it, and to celebrate with them is really truly special. Even though he is such a huge star, he is a very simple, honest and grounded. Our families have also blended quickly. I have a friendly relationship with him, and I wouldn't have it any other way. I guess, he will be an amazing friend to have for everyone in the family.

View this post on Instagram Brother-in-law and sis ðÂÂ« ðÂÂÂ@priyankachopra @nickjonas A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) onAug 18, 2018 at 10:07pm PDT

Would you want such qualities to be in your life partner also?

No. I am a very different person. The kind of person that I would want will come to me. Whenever I announce my marriage or engagement or whatever with somebody, I know that it will be with a guy of my choice. I am not the kinds or who will let anybody else choose for me. I will have to fall in love and be with that person. I am excited about that phase in my life. Also, maybe in the next 2-3 years, I would like to get married and I hope that happens for me.

Namaste England hits the marquee on October 18, 2018.

