Namaste England, Badhaai Ho get new release dates

This will be Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's second collaboration after starring together in their debut film 'Ishaqzaade'

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor

Two big Bollywood films titled 'Namaste England' and 'Badhai Ho' will now release a day earlier on October 18, giving their fans the perfect Dusshera gift. Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor took to his Twitter handle and made the announcement of the new release date, writing, "Aapne jaldi bulaya aur hum chale aaye! Namaste England is now releasing on 18th October!"

Ayushmann Khurrana also took to his official Twitter handle and gave his fans the news, writing, "Itni jaldi thi kya aapko nanhe mehmaan se milne ki? Toh mil lo phir, ek din pehle hi. Now #BadhaaiHo to release in cinemas on Thu, 18th Oct"

Keeping in mind the Dusshera celebrations and the extended holidays, the makers of both the films decided to prepone the release of the films. 'Namaste England' has been creating immense buzz owing to the adorable chemistry between the leading duo. This will be Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's second collaboration after starring together in their debut film 'Ishaqzaade'.

The film, has been shot in Punjab and London, and traces the journey of two individuals who travel across the landscapes of India and Europe. It is directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The movie is a sequel of the 2007 film 'Namaste London', which starred Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.

'Badhaai Ho' is a fun ride with some rib-tickling comedy, about the embarrassment faced by a family when Ayushmann's mother played by Neena Gupta becomes pregnant.

'Dangal' star Sanya Malhotra will play Ayushmann's love interest in the film. Apart from Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta, and Ayushmann Khurrana, the film also stars Surekha Sikri, Gajraj Rao, and Sheeba Chaddha. The comedy is helmed by 'Tevar' director, Amit Sharma.

