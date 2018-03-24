Gauri Khan hosts Kareena Kapoor Khan at Gauri Khan Designs!

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked stylish as ever as she wore a basic white tee and jeans



Gauri Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Gauri Khan Designs by the uber talented Gauri Khan hosted yet another special guest this Friday. The supremely elegant store was visited by none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan. After hosting celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Neeta Ambani, amongst others, the recent guest at Gauri Khan's artistic store was the Bollywood's Begum Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Gauri Khan has carved a place for herself in the creative Industry of designs and has time and again astonished everyone with her artwork. Known to be the go-to place for the interior essentials of Bollywood, Gauri Khan Designs boasts of the best home decor accessories in town. Gauri Khan took to social media to share, "The gorgeous #KareenaKapoorKhan stands in between @jaipurrugs ' hand-knotted wool rugs, perfectly fusing beauty, tradition & modernity. Thanks for visiting #GauriKhanDesigns , Kareena - it was a pleasure having you over!".

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked stylish as ever as she wore a basic white tee and jeans. The actress completed her look with a pair of boots. Gauri Khan too looked her stylish best as she casually posed with Kareena across the colourful Jaipur Rugs! The creative mind has time and again treated the audience with her artwork through her social media. One of the most talented interior designers in the nation, Gauri Khan has been the consultant for many of Bollywood's biggies.

