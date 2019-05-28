Kubbra Sait reunites with Sumeet Vyas for Rejctx

web-series

After The Verdict and Tripling 2, Kubbra Sait reunites with Sumeet Vyas for high school drama Rejctx

Sumeet Vyas and Kubbra Sait

I choose projects with my heart," smiles Kubbra Sait, content in the knowledge that it's guiding her in the right direction. After earning glowing reviews for her performance in the second season of Tripling, she is ready to dish out another entertainer in Goldie Behl's new web series, Rejctx. Interestingly, keeping her company in the Zee5 series is her Tripling co-star Sumeet Vyas.

"It's fun to hang out with him on set all over again. In the past six months, I've worked with him thrice already after Tripling and The Verdict: State vs Nanavati," says Sait, who recently wrapped up the first schedule in Bangkok. Steer the conversation towards the show's premise, and all she is willing to let in on is that she plays a "mad, twisted teacher" in the high school drama. "It's a hip show about an international school and some not-so-fun situations that unfold between students. We shot at a grand university in Bangkok. The sprawling campus, complete with the massive pillars, marble sculptures and larger-than-life fountains, made me wish I could go back to school."

With Sacred Games proving to be a breakthrough show for her last year, Sait has steadily risen to become a frequent face on the digital platform, picking up eclectic projects along the way. "It is only post Sacred Games that I'm getting the privilege to choose roles. Since I was a fan of the first season of Tripling, [greenlighting] the second edition was an instinctive call." Point out that she is yet to bag a lead role, and she reasons, "I have been offered meaty roles. Actors should be doing justice to the part they get [irrespective of the screen time]. If you do your job to the best of your abilities, you'll be noticed."

