Here's what happened when Mrunal Thakur once walked in Hrithik Roshan's vanity!

bollywood

Mrunal Thakur, who has already debuted on the big screen with 'Love Sonia', has already shot for her part for Super 30 were working with Hrithik was her first time ever

Mrunal Thakur/picture courtesy: Mrunal Thakur's Instagram account

Many actresses dream to act opposite Millenium Superstar Hrithik Roshan, but luck had it when Mrunal Thakur who in her second film, has worked with him and is going gaga over him.

Mrunal Thankur, who has already debuted on the big screen with 'Love Sonia', has already shot for her part for Super 30 were working with Hrithik was her first time ever. the actress learned a lot from him and stays swooned over by the star.

When Mrunal was asked about her experience of working with the actor she said, "Doing scenes with Hrithik, it would be written on the script. But when we would perform it would be elevated, I was like Damn Hrithik is such a good performer, I mean we all forget that he is a good performer.

He is so good looking that we forget that he is such a good performer. It is like a dream come true with me and he is very supportive. Even when I walked into his trailer once to chat about the scene, I saw him watching something on YouTube and he was trying to learn some dance moves, doing something. He is a star he doesn't need to work on himself but he is working every now and then".

Hrithik Roshan who had been treating his fans with back to back workout videos reflects on how the actor pushes his boundaries and continues to give workout goals to his fans.

Asia's sexiest man Hrithik Roshan, who has earlier delivered stellar performances will be slipping into the character of a Mathematician for his upcoming film, Super 30, who grooms 30 students or the competitive exam of IIT-JEE. The actor will be next seen in Super 30.

Also Read: Mrunal Thakur: Through Baahubali series I'm living my dream

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates