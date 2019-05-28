Aparshakti Khurana: Tahira is my pillar of support

bollywood

Delighted to have sister-in-law Aparshakti Kashyap helm his debut single, Kudiya Ni, Aparshakti Khurana on venturing into music

Talking about growing up in the midst of parents and grandparents who celebrated music, Ayushmann Khurrana, in a previous interview with mid-day, had revealed that the art was always at the forefront in his family.

Khurrana's actor-brother Aparshakti then doesn't take us by surprise when discussing venturing into singing with the release of his first single, Kudiya Ni. Taking to Instagram to share short videos of him belting out popular tracks, Khurana's decision to create a single stemmed from the subsequent acclaim he earned from fans.



Tahira Kashyap

"I want to thank all those involved in the process of making this single, including arrangers John Edward Eduri and Aditya Dev, and co-singer Neeti Mohan. Having featured with Sargun Mehta in the song, I can say that she made me look good," says Aparshakti of the track that has been helmed by his sister-in-law, Tahira Kashyap.

Referring to Kashyap as his "pillar of support", the actor says she could be credited for ensuring a smooth filming process. "[She brought] an energetic vibe on set; everyone was driven."

Set to release on May 31, the track was primarily shot in Chandigarh.

