Tahira Kashyap in talks to adapt Ayushmann Khurrana's semi-biographical book into web series

Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira Kashyap in talks to adapt the actor's semi-biographical book, Cracking The Code, into web series

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap

He has a knack for selecting unconventional scripts for his screen outings. But a closer look at his life and one can see how Ayushmann Khurrana's off-screen journey -from a reality show participant to one of Bollywood's most bankable actors - has the ingredients for the perfect script. It's not surprising then that Raghu Ram of Roadies' fame has evinced interest in acquiring the rights of Cracking The Code, a book that Khurrana co-authored with wife Tahira Kashyap in 2015, for a web series adaptation.

A source informs mid-day, "The talks are in the initial stage. The book is a coming-of-age story of a Delhi boy who initially struggles to find a footing in Bollywood and eventually makes it big." A team of writers is currently at work to develop the material into a web series.

The source adds that the discussion about Kashyap helming the show is also on the table. "Since the original material is written by Tahira, it would be best to get her on board to direct the series. However, decisions regarding the director and casting will only be taken after Tahira and Ayushmann greenlight the final script. If all goes well, the project can roll early next year."

When mid-day reached out to Kashyap, she denied the possibility of helming the series, saying, "Cracking The Code is not a biography, but more about how Ayushmann cracked the closed world [of the entertainment industry] to reach where he is. There is no screenplay yet, and thus, there is nothing for me to direct. My feature film goes on floors later this year. I also have my original screenplays, which I am hoping to develop."

