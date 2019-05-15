Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana to come together for Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo

bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana to team up for the first time in Shoojit Sircar's next titled Gulabo Sitabo.

Ayushmann Khurrana with Shoojit Sircar. Picture courtesy/Ayushmann Khurrana's Twitter account.

It's a dream come true for Ayushmann Khurrana, as the actor will work with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time in mentor Shoojit Sircar's next film Gulabo Sitabo. The film is written by Juhi Chatturvedi and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, is a quirky family comedy.

The family comedy, set in Lucknow, will release in November 2019. Written by Sircar's frequent collaborator Juhi Chaturvedi of Vicky Donor, Piku and October fame, Gulabo Sitabo will be produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and the versatile Ayushman Khurana (who has had an unbelievable inning with his recent hits) have come together for the first time to tickle our funny bone in a quirky comedy set in Lucknow.

Written by the award-winning Juhi Chaturvedi (Of Vicky Donor, Piku and October fame), Gulabo Sitabo will release this November 2019 and is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.

Speaking on getting together India's masterful thespian and the maverick young star together onscreen, director Shoojit Sircar says, "Me and Juhi have been working on this script for quite some time...and as we all know when Juhi comes up with a story it has her trademark quirk in it. As soon as I read it I was extremely excited and shared it with Ronnie, my dear friend and Producer and to both Mr Bachchan and Ayushman at the same time. I thought it would take some time to develop and proceed but everyone including the duo were so enthusiastic to do this script, that they figured their dates and here we are, planning to release it this year! After Piku and Vicky Donor I had been wanting to work with Mr Bachchan and Ayushman on an equally quirky script so this fell perfectly in place. Speaking on the title, the story is based in Lucknow, and Gulabo Sitabo is a fun colloquial metaphor used by the locals..as to it's connect to the story, wait and watch the film to know more."

Directed by Shoojit Sircar and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, Gulabo Sitabo is a Rising Sun Films Production.

On Sunday, Amitabh Bachchan also took to his Twitter account to talk about his next project with Shoojit Sircar and shared a photos of the meeting.

T 3162 - Sunday with the well wishers .. and the next project with Shoojit Sircar .. pic.twitter.com/OgOjiSuqMF — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 12, 2019

Ayushmann Khurrana also took to his Twitter account to share his excitement to work with Big B.

As for the film's title, he shared that the story is based in Lucknow, and Gulabo Sitabo is a fun colloquial metaphor used by the locals...as to it's connect to the story, wait and watch the film to know more.

While we continue to spin our heads around this brilliant acting coup and interestingly titled film, suggest you watch this space for further updates!

