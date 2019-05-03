Ayushmann Khurrana recalls getting the news of wife Tahira's cancer diagnosis on his birthday

bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana opened up on wife Tahira Kashyap's battle with cancer and how she has been his inspiration

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap. Pic: Instagram/@ayushmannk

2018 was an incredible year for Ayushmann Khurrana. From Andhadhun to Badhaai Ho, his films not only earned praise from all quarters but also created box office records. However, 2018 was also a difficult phase for him as the actor's wife, Tahira Kashyap, was diagnosed with stage 0 breast cancer. The 34-year-old actor finally opened up about his wife's illness and how the world turned upside down for the couple.

In a recent interview with Rajeev Masand, the Vicky Donor actor revealed that they got to know about Tahira's cancer diagnosis on his birthday last year. He said, "It was difficult. Thanks to her, that she was brave enough to take it positively. I was in the middle of promoting these two films last year, Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho. And we got to know of it on my birthday. And we saw a film that day, Manmarziyaan — on September 14 and we got to know about this disease".

The actor further spoke about how his wife held her head high and how she refused to give in or bow down in the face of adversity.

"Tahira was like I want to just celebrate my life, take it head-on and we are together in this — both fighting the disease and my promoting the films. So it was a collective effort. I am glad she has overcome it and as we speak, she is delivering a lecture on cancer, how to fight it, how to combat it. She's a leader now with cancer patients. She's an inspiration", he said.

Check out the full interview here:

On September 22 last year, Tahira shared online that she was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in her right breast with high-grade malignant cells. She returned to work after mastectomy in November. The writer-director since then has tried to spread positivity and awareness about her condition and the illness on social media.

Also Read: World Cancer Day exclusive: Tahira Kashyap talks about her battle with breast cancer

In an interview, Tahira said, "You can never mentally prepare yourself for cancer. It comes into your life as a shocker. You have got to respect the unpredictability of life. At the same time, give yourself the power that you can bear everything".

Will Ayushmann work with Tahira in the near future?

"I would love to work with Tahira and I am hoping that she will come up with something interesting for me as well," the actor said.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann is gearing up for his next release - Article 15. The investigative drama is helmed by Anubhav Sinha and also stars Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Zeeshan Ayub, and Kumud Mishra. The film is based on Article 15 of the Constitution, which prohibits discrimination on the grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth. The movie will hit theatres on June 28.

Also Read: Tahira Kashyap: Cancer has changed my mindset

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates