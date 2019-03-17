Ayushmann Khurrana ready to give his 'blood and sweat' for Article 15

bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana is literally ready to give his blood and sweat for Anubhav Sinha's Article 15

Ayushmann Khurrana has been shooting near Lucknow for Anubhav Sinha's Article 15. The actor shared a picture from the set on Instagram and wrote, "Today was a true test of my love for my craft... a shot required us to enter into a swamp and do a gripping scene. We realised that it was filled with leeches only when we were in the middle of the shot. Anubhav hum aapke liye khoon bahane ko tayaar hain (sic)."

The film is based on Article 15 of the Constitution, which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth.

While Ayushmann Khurrana will essay the role of the principal protagonist, he will be joined by a stellar support cast comprising of Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M Naser, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Subrajyoti Bharat and Zeeshan Ayub will establish Article 15's.

This is the first time Sinha and Ayushmann Khurrana, who enjoyed a successful run at the box office with critically acclaimed 'Badhaai Ho' and 'Andhadhun' last year, will team up for a project.

Speaking about Article 15, Anubhav Sinha asserted that, "It is an investigative drama where the audience too is an accused party. It is a very challenging film that needed an extraordinary actor like Ayushmann. Delighted to have him on board with an explosive bundle of such talented and acclaimed actors."

Expressing his excitement, Ayushmann Khurrana, while talking about the opportunity said, "I'm always intrigued by the socio-political situation of our country. We hardly see films which present the situation in an unbiased way. And it will be an absolute pleasure to work with him (Anubhav) on Article 15."

The film will be produced by Benaras Media Works and has gone on floors since March 1, 2019, in Lucknow.

