Arjun Kapoor gives an epic reply to fan's tweet on 'hating Sridevi and dating Malaika Arora'

Arjun Kapoor said he never hated anyone and always maintained a 'dignified distance' from the late veteran actress Sridevi.

Arjun Kapoor with father Boney Kapoor

A Twitter user took a jibe at Arjun Kapoor on Tuesday night, targetting the actor's personal life. However, the India's Most Wanted actor, who never minces with words, gave it back to the hater in the best way possible. The user, who apparently is a Varun Dhawan fan, drew a comparison between Arjun Kapoor's relationship with Malaika Arora and him 'hating' his father Boney Kapoor's second wife, Sridevi.

The Twitter user, who goes by the name of Kusum Bhutani, tweeted, "You hate your father's second wife because your father left your mother, and now you are dating a woman who is 11 years elder to you and has a teenage son. Why double standards @arjunk26 [sic]"

Arjun was quick to respond to her tweet and modestly replied, "I don't hate anyone Kusum. We kept a dignified distance, If I did I wouldn't have been there for my dad Janhvi & Khushi at a sensitive time... it's easy to type & judge, think a little. Your @Varun_dvn s fan so I feel I should tell u don't spread negativity with his face on ur DP [sic]"

I don’t hate anyone Kusum. We kept a dignified distance, If I did I wouldn’t have been there for my dad Janhvi & Khushi at a sensitive time... it’s easy to type & judge, think a little. Your @Varun_dvn s fan so I feel I should tell u don’t spread negativity with his face on ur DP https://t.co/DHyHVVDPHq — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) May 28, 2019

The Twitter user, however, deleted her tweet later. And, in fact, apologized to Arjun, saying, "I apologise if I have hurt anyone's sentiments. I meant to do no harm. Extremely sorry to all @arjunk26 Fans.... Please Forgive me. It was just my opinion. Have nothing against @arjunk26 Sir or #MalaikaArora Ma'am. . SORRY SIR @arjunk26 [sic]"

To which, Arjun said, "It's ok kusum... spread love... the street dancer is watching you..."

It’s ok kusum... spread love... the street dancer is watching you... ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ https://t.co/f91kscWJUp — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) May 28, 2019

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor's India's Most Wanted made average numbers at the box office. The film was received well by critics, however, audiences gave a thumbs down to the film, which is based on true events and is about five men who saved the lives of billions of people by hunting down a terrorist, which, the makers have named 'India's Osama'.

The film which is helmed and produced by Rajkumar Gupta, along with Myra Karn, and Fox Star Studios, had hit the theatres on May 24. Apart from the recently-released film, Kapoor is currently shooting for 'Panipat' with Kriti Sanon. He will also appear in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' alongside Parineeti Chopra.

