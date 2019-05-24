Janhvi Kapoor bonds with Malaika Arora at Arjun Kapoor-starrer India's Most Wanted Screening

bollywood

Arjun Kapoor-starrer hits the silver screen on May 24, and the makers held a special screening which was attended by Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora and others at a popular multiplex in Andheri, Mumbai

Janhvi Kapoor and Malaika Arora/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

Arjun Kapoor's film has hit the silver screens and the audience and celeb friends alike can't stop praising the actor for his performance. In fact, Arjun hosted a special screening for his friends and family, and it was attended by who's who of Bollywood.

Talking about the special screening, at the recent one, Arjun Kapoor was seen watching the film with his lady love Malaika Arora, and sisters Janhvi and Anshula Kapoor with many other industry friends. In fact, Arjun was spotted by Malaika's side at the screening and even paparazzi couldn't stop clicking the picture of the much-in-love couple.

Malaika and Arjun were looking all sorts of adorable when snapped by the paparazzi.

This wasn't enough to leave the tongues wagging, Malaika Arora was also clicked bonding with Janhvi Kapoor at the screening. The duo also posed for the paparazzi at the multiplex.

Arjun Kapoor is currently in a "very happy space" in his personal and professional life. In a media interaction, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's wedding speculation are doing rounds for a while now. Rumour mills have been abuzz about his relationship and wedding with Malaika Arora.

Asked if he is planning to tie the knot, Arjun said the media: "As far as my marriage is concerned, the speculation is understandable because that's the nature of the business, and because my peers have got married, there seems to be this buzz that I should also just (get married)."

Over the past few months, Arjun and Malaika have been frequently seen and photographed together. They are also seen attending several parties together. Arjun said he is currently in a comfortable space in his life.

"I am very happy in my personal and professional space and I wish to keep it like that. I have not hidden things in the last few months as well. So, when there is something to speak about, I will talk about it," he added.

