John Abraham to romance with Divya Khosla Kumar in Satyamev Jayate 2?

John Abraham-starrer Satyamev Jayate is gearing up for the sequel. In the second part, Divya Khosla Kumar will be seen romancing the handsome hunk

John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar

John Abraham's action-thriller Satyameva Jayate, which released in August last year was a box office success. Now, the makers are planning to make its sequel which will be titled as Satyameva Jayate 2. In the second part, Divya Khosla Kumar will be seen romancing the actor.

A source close to the development informed Mumbai Mirror, "Milap had fleshed out strong characters for John and Manoj B Bajpayee in the first part. This time, he has written a memorable leading role for Divya. While SMJ2 will still pack a lot of punches, this time around it will be a commercial family entertainer with a patriotic flavour. What drew her to the project is that the role is integral to the narrative and will present her in an interesting light."

Divya has been approached for the sequel of Satyameva Jayate and she has signed the film on the dotted line. Divya who started her career in Bollywood as an actress with the 2004 film Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo was last seen in Sanam Re (2016). The actress married Bhushan Kumar, the chairman and managing director of T-Series, post which she ventured into directing. After directing 20 music videos, Divya did her first directorial venture Yaariyan in 2014. She has also choreographed 5 songs in the film, including Baarish, Maa, Love Me Thoda Aur, Allah Wariya and Zor Lagake.

The sequel will go on floors this year.

Speaking about Satyameva Jayate, the action-drama directed by Milap Zaveri featured John and Manoj Bajpayee in the lead. The film narrated the story of a cop (Bajpayee), who has been given the task to catch a person named Vir (John), who is on a spree of killing corrupt police officials.

Both Bajpayee and John fight for the same reason but they are divided by law.

On the work front, John Abraham was last seen in Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW) opposite Mouni Roy. The 46-year-old actor will be now seen in Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti. He will be seen playing a frightened man in his upcoming comedy. Pagalpanti also stars Urvashi Rautela, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor and Ileana D'cruz. While Milap is currently working on his next directorial venture Marjaavaan starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria.

