John Abraham to play a frightened man in Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti

bollywood

In role reversal, action hero John Abraham plays coward in Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti

John Abraham

Blame it on his last few films, but you can't dissociate John Abraham from action. Interestingly, the actor - who is known for his macho image on screen - will be seen playing a frightened man in his upcoming comedy, Pagalpanti.

Anees Bazmee

Having completed a 45-day schedule of the laugh riot in London, director Anees Bazmee says, "John plays Raj Kishore, a common man who is shy, scared and perpetually tense. He is the kind of man who [when in an altercation] will get scared and run instead of fighting. In real life, John is tough, but here, he is the opposite of that. It's a challenge for him to enact such a role."

The director adds that the Anil Kapoor and Ileana D'Cruz starrer offers little scope for Abraham to display his daredevil stunts. "He may have few action sequences in the climax, but otherwise he will tap into his comic side. While shooting for Welcome Back (2015), I was convinced that he has a flair for comedy. It's good to see him attempt this genre after so long."

Also Read: Anil Kapoor to play the character Wi-Fi in Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates