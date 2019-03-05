Anil Kapoor to play the character Wi-Fi in Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti

bollywood

The comic caper, which is currently being shot in Leeds, England, also marks Bazmee and Anil Kapoor's 11th outing together

Anees Bazme and Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor's character in Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti is called Wi-Fi. Mr Jhakaas feels the name is apt as he has the strongest signal on the set and is always well connected with everyone around. The comic caper, which is currently being shot in Leeds, England, also marks Bazmee and Kapoor's 11th outing together.

Known to be discerning about his choice of projects, Kapoor says he practises all the more caution when it comes to giving a nod to laugh riots.

Talking about his conscious choice, Anil Kapoor said in an interview with mid-day, "The beauty of comedy lies in its writing. The gags and punches have to be sharp. There will be more pressure on actors if the writing isn't good. Fortunately, in most of my films, including Total Dhamaal, the writing is genuinely funny. It helped further that Induji [Indra Kumar, director] has impeccable comic timing."

If all goes well, Anil Kapoor may continue his love affair with the genre - rumours are rife that producer Firoz Nadiadwala is planning the third instalment in the Welcome series. Probe him on it, and he says, "I have been working with him for 33 years. Inshallah, there will be Welcome 3 and 4 soon."

