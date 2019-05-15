Sarfarosh sequel: John Abraham no more part of the film

bollywood

Months after declaring his presence in Sarfarosh sequel, John Abraham no longer part of the film; director claims he 'never confirmed casting'

John Abraham

It was only last August that John Abraham, a self-confessed fan of Aamir Khan, confirmed that he would be stepping into the superstar's shoes for the sequel of Sarfarosh (1999). The actor had said, "We are still working on the script [of Sarfarosh sequel], but yes, it's happening with me. We plan to go on floors next year." Cut to nine months later, things seem to have gone downhill for the John Mathew Matthan-directed venture. mid-day has learnt that Abraham is no longer part of the cop drama.



A still from Sarfarosh

A source reveals, "The actor was in touch with Matthan over the past several months as he was developing the script. The two were said to be co-producing the film. However, the economics of the project is not working out, which is why it hasn't gone on floors yet. On his part, John has committed to other films. He is currently shooting for Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti. From July, he will start work on Rensil D'Silva's yet-untitled drama revolving around bike racing."



John Mathew Matthan

When mid-day reached out to Matthan about the turn of events, the filmmaker remained evasive about the casting. "I never confirmed that John is doing my film, nor did I mention any other actor's name to the media. I am not aware of what he has said. We were in negotiation, but, as of now, nothing has materialised. I am currently giving the finishing touches to the script. Only once we sign someone will I be able to comment on the casting."

Abraham's spokesperson said, "We were in discussion with John Matthan for Sarfarosh 2. But things didn't work out. We wish the best for the project."

Also Read: John Abraham to play a frightened man in Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates