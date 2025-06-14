The WTC final, which began on June 11, lived up to its billing as a high-stakes contest. Australia, the reigning champions and firm favourites, entered the match after a dominant Test cycle

Photo: AFP

South Africa etched their name into cricketing folklore with a monumental five-wicket victory over Australia in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2025 at Lord’s. Powered by Aiden Markram’s masterful 136 and Temba Bavuma’s resilient 66, the Proteas chased down 282 on Day 4 to secure their first-ever WTC title and end a 27-year wait for a major ICC trophy, their last coming in the 1998 KnockOut tournament.

The final, which began on June 11, lived up to its billing as a high-stakes contest. Australia, the reigning champions and firm favourites, entered the match after a dominant Test cycle. However, the pendulum swung frequently across four intense days at the iconic venue.

Opting to bat first, Australia were bundled out for 212, with Kagiso Rabada leading the assault. His fiery spell of 5/51 dismantled the top order, making him the first South African bowler to register a five-wicket haul in a WTC final. Steve Smith (66) and Alex Carey (72) offered resistance, but the rest of the batting faltered.

In reply, South Africa stumbled to 138 all out. Pat Cummins delivered a devastating spell, claiming 6/28 and celebrating his 300th Test scalp. Only Kyle Verreynne (45) and Bavuma (36) provided brief resistance, leaving the Proteas trailing by 74 runs.

Australia’s second innings mirrored their first, collapsing to 73/7 before a defiant lower-order stand. Mitchell Starc’s enterprising 58 and Cummins’ 43 lifted the total to 207. Rabada continued to shine with 4/59, ably supported by Lungi Ngidi, who took 3/38. South Africa were set a challenging target of 282.

What followed was a composed and clinical chase. Markram anchored the innings with a near-flawless knock, occupying the crease for over five hours and crafting 11 elegant boundaries. His 143-run partnership with Bavuma, who defied a hamstring injury, proved decisive. The skipper’s 66 was a portrait of grit under pressure.

Though Markram fell with just six runs needed, Heinrich Klaasen and David Bedingham ensured a smooth finish. Klaasen’s boundary off Nathan Lyon sealed the win and sparked joyous scenes in the South African camp.

This triumph is more than a title, it is a seismic shift in South African cricket’s narrative. Long burdened by the “chokers” tag, the Proteas displayed character, resolve, and mental fortitude under head coach Shukri Conrad’s guidance. Bavuma’s composed captaincy and the team’s bounce-back after a first-innings slump defined their journey.