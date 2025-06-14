Mumbai and its nearby districts of Thane and Raigad are expected to witness heavy to very heavy rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 50–60 kmph on Saturday. In view of the weather alert, IMD has urged residents to take the necessary precautions

Mumbai is expected to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms. Pic/ Kirti Surve Parade

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that Maharashtra is likely to experience heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the next few days, especially in the coastal and ghat regions.

Mumbai and its nearby districts of Thane and Raigad are expected to witness heavy to very heavy rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 50–60 kmph on Saturday.

In view of the weather alert, IMD has urged residents to take the necessary precautions.

The weather bureau has extended the heavy rainfall prediction for these three districts till June 16.

By June 18, the intensity will reduce slightly, as the weather bureau forecasts moderate rainfall for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

IMD said the probability of rainfall on five days, starting Saturday, is "very likely".

Meanwhile, Ratnagiri and Raigad are likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall on Saturday at isolated places, with a high probability of localised disruption.

Palghar is also under alert for thunderstorms with lightning and heavy showers, while Sindhudurg will continue to receive heavy to very heavy rain throughout the weekend.

For interior districts such as Dhule, Nandurbar, Nashik, Jalgaon, and Pune, IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and winds ranging from 30–50 kmph.

The ghats of Pune, Satara, and Kolhapur, however, are expected to be hit hard with very heavy rainfall and strong winds, raising the risk of landslides and road blockages, warned IMD.

As the state braces for intense weather, the weather office has cautioned on potential damage to crops, power outages, falling trees, and traffic disruptions, especially in vulnerable regions.

Farmers have been advised to harvest mature crops immediately, ensure safe storage, and avoid irrigation or pesticide application. Cattle and livestock should be sheltered securely.

Citizens are urged to stay indoors during thunderstorms, avoid taking shelter under trees, and unplug electronic appliances during lightning activity.

Mumbai rainfall data

According to the rainfall data recorded between Friday 8 am and Saturday 8 am, the city received 19 mm of rain, while the eastern suburbs recorded 4 mm and the western suburbs saw 5 mm. Though these numbers are moderate, the intensity is expected to increase through the day, especially during late afternoon and evening hours.