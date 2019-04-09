John Abraham: Need a love story which befits my personality

bollywood

John Abraham, who established himself as one of the biggest action stars in Bollywood, says he is waiting for a script in the genre which suits his personality

John Abraham started his journey with romantic thriller Jism, but he soon switched to comedy followed by action. The actor says he now wants to feature in a love story. The 46-year-old actor, who established himself as one of the biggest action stars in Bollywood, says he is waiting for a script in the genre which suits his personality.

"I would love to do an out-and-out romantic film. But lately, I haven't found anything which works for me.

"It is a beautiful genre. I need a love story which befits my personality and physicality and the kind of person I am. I am definitely looking out for a story in that space," John told PTI. Till the time he finds his perfect love story, the actor plans to focus on his ambitious action franchise "Attack".

"We are still developing the script of 'Attack'. It is something we are really excited about. The problem with the action is that it is something in which you need to get the emotion right. One can do the best action in the world, but if the emotion is not correct, it's not going to work," he says. For an action hero, John says it is important to get the attitude right.

"What matters is the emotion, with which one is performing the action. If you have the emotion and the attitude in place, you are on the right track," he adds.

The actor, whose latest release "RAW (Romeo Akbar Walter)" opened to positive reviews, is also working on Nikkhil Advani's Batla House, a biker film by Rensil D'Silva as well as a film on football titled 1911. Advani is writing 1911, which John says will go on floors sometimes next year.

The actor and director are also co-producing the film.

