India's Most Wanted Movie Review: Arjun Kapoor and squad own the film

We aren't sure about India's Most Wanted's box office shelf-life but the film has proved that Arjun Kapoor can carry a film solely on his shoulders

Arjun Kapoor in India's Most Wanted poster

India's Most Wanted

U/A: Action, Thriller

Director: Raj Kumar Gupta

Cast: Arjun Kapoor, Rajesh Sharma, Gaurav Mishra

Rating:

"Laila Kamaal Daroga Dhamaal," this dialogue is sure to remain in your minds even after exiting the multiplex. This Arjun Kapoor film is not here to enrich you with jingoism, or a manual on how to be patriotic or love your country – India's Most Wanted is about staying undercover, accomplish your mission and disappear without a trace. To start with the film's lead, Arjun Kapoor, he portrays an Intelligence officer, his confidence and sheer determination are the two weapons that motivate his team to trap down a home-grown terrorist, that the film describes as India's Osama Bin Laden. If not for the supporting cast, the film would have failed to create a solid impact on its viewers. The covert operation keeps the audience hooked and engaged with the film.

Rajkumar Gupta's vision is clear through his execution - tight and crisp editing, barring a few interrogative scenes, where the sequences feel a bit dragged. After watching the film, one might feel why there wasn't a need for a female lead, and had she been, there wouldn't be anything meatier for her. The dialogues of this film are sure to get some appreciation from the crowd. The presence of the terrorist, Yasin Bhatkal (Yusuf in the film) is perfectly conveyed each time through its mesmerising background score and his thoughts channelised through his narrative.

Where Varun Dhawan took a break from the stereotypical 'masala' Bollywood movies to do Shoojit Sircar's October, and Arjun Kapoor doing Rajkumar Gupta's India's Most Wanted -- it's heartening to see them delve into drastically different genres. It's only after getting out of the comfort zone is where you actually know your strengths and challenge your capabilities. We aren't sure about the film's box office numbers but the film proves that Arjun can carry a film solely on his shoulders. A special mention to Rajesh Sharma – the actor is the perfect fit for this role as Arjun's boss -- the actor has time and again proved his worth with varied roles in movies like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Special 26, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha amongst others.

If the first half of India's Most Wanted's narrative is a bit of a drag as the story is unfolding but rest assured the second-half will leave you at the edge of your seats. The background score of the film is set to win hearts with its patriotic theme. The film is inspired by true events and the timelines given in the film are equally justified. Rajkumar Gupta's film is not only about how the undercover agents keep their lives at stake for the nation, and how their feats of bravery will never be talked about or mentioned in history.

For viewers with a taste of crime-drama, this is a must-watch drama. Coming back to where we started, "Laila kamala, daroga dhamaal,"where does this dialogue from? Well, curious enough? Delve into this world of India's Most Wanted to find out.

