Arjun Kapoor: Left trappings of quintessential Hindi film hero for India's Most Wanted

Arjun Kapoor, who plays Intelligence Bureau officer Prabhat in the film, said his character may not fall in the bracket of a hero but its journey is inspiring.

He may have played a typical hero in quite a few films but Arjun Kapoor says for his upcoming movie "India's Most Wanted", he shed the skin of the true-blue Bollywood lead. The actor, who plays Intelligence Bureau officer Prabhat in the film, said his character may not fall in the bracket of a hero but its journey is inspiring. "I did not have any burden and trappings of a Hindi film hero to play this part. It is a commercial setting but it is new-age. I can expect anyone and everyone who would want to watch this inspirational story.

"There might be a lack of heroism in the character but the heroism is in the film and that for me was very exciting and new. It stayed with me in a way that I felt I will enjoy doing these kind of films," Arjun told PTI in an interview. The 33-year-old actor said, to get his part right in the Raj Kumar Gupta-directed movie, he tried to understand the mindset of his character. "I believe I am not the hero of this film. The mission is heroic. They are not behaving like heroes even though their life is heroic. I never wanted to work on this film thinking I am a mainstream commercial hero.

"They do not have hero-like body language or personality. They are normal in the film. And that was the most challenging and exciting part. Raj sir told me do not think, stand and talk like a hero and imagine that you are saying these lines from your heart. I had to be as normal as I can," Arjun said. The "Mubarakan" actor said he met few police officers before working on the film to get an idea about how they lead their lives. "Ironically during 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' I had met cops in Delhi so I had some kind of understanding. But Raj sir made me meet certain people to understand the calmness. Violence is the last resort for these people. The film is all about that.

"I loved the tagline - No guns, no glory only guts'. The story is quite unique. Their simplicity makes them special," he added. The actor, who has starred in action films like "Ishaqzaade" "Aurangzeb" and "Gunday", also featured in romantic-dramas "2 States" and "Ki & Ka". Arjun said Prabhat has some similarities with Krish from "2 States". "He (Krish) was not a typical hero, his circumstances were difficult and what he did and what happened to him that made the story telling heroic. Those are fascinating characters to play because you discover them while you work as certain things are magical or your co-actors help you making it that way," he added. "India's Most Wanted", produced by Gupta, Myra Karn and Fox Star Studios, will arrive in theatres on May 24.

