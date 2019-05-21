India's Most Wanted celeb review: Arjun Kapoor's film receives a thumbs up

bollywood

Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan watched a special screening of Arjun Kapoor's film, India's Most Wanted in Yash Raj Studios at Andheri, Mumbai

Arjun Kapoor

The makers of Arjun Kapoor's upcoming film, India's Most Wanted, held a special screening for the industry insiders. The celebrities who came out in support to watch the Arjun Kapoor-starrer were Anil Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan, Shabir Ahluwalia, and others.

After watching India's Most Wanted, Abhishek Bachchan took to his Twitter account to congratulate Arjun for it. He wrote: "Really enjoyed watching #IndiasMostWanted. Taut, edge-of-your-seat and very engaging. Just as a thriller should be. @arjunk26 you were simmering. So nice to see films being made on our unsung heroes too. Well done Rajkumar and the entire cast and crew. Good luck at the movies."

Arjun replied to this post saying, "Thank u brother.... and thank u even more for ur kind words for me...really happy u liked the film [sic]"

Anupam Kher also saw this film, and Arjun Kapoor is on cloud nine after receiving praises from the veteran. Hailing Arjun's performance, Kher wrote: "Just watched #IndiasMostWanted. Loved the film based on true events. Everybody is excellent. Happy that theatre actors are getting such meaty roles. And @arjunk26 is the star performer. He is restrained, held back and greatly affective.:)"

A humbled Arjun gave a sweet reply and wrote: "Aapne bola aapko acting achi lagi it's a huge compliment and achievement for me... and I'm genuinely glad u came and appreciated our work thank u again. [sic]"

Taapsee Pannu also watched the film, and she also had good words to say. "True stories are always so heartening to watch. Good luck @rajkumar_rkg sir, @arjunk26 and the entire team of #IndiasMostWanted for a successful release ahead!"

Arjun Kapoor's paternal uncle and a phenomenal actor, Anil Kapoor also gave his wishes. "Just watched #IndiasMostWanted and I am so proud of you @arjunk26 for doing full justice to the story! Good film & a very good performance! Congratulations to the whole team! [sic]" wrote Anil Kapoor.

Here are some more tweets by other celebrities:

India's Most Wanted is based on true events, where a group of five men is on a mission to hunt down a terrorist, who the makers have named as 'India's Osama'. This, in turn, saves the lives of billions of people. India's Most Wanted is being helmed by Rajkumar Gupta and produced by Rajkumar Gupta, Myra Karn, and Fox Star Studios. It is slated to release on May 24.

