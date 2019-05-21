India's Most Wanted celeb review: Arjun Kapoor's film receives a thumbs up
Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan watched a special screening of Arjun Kapoor's film, India's Most Wanted in Yash Raj Studios at Andheri, Mumbai
The makers of Arjun Kapoor's upcoming film, India's Most Wanted, held a special screening for the industry insiders. The celebrities who came out in support to watch the Arjun Kapoor-starrer were Anil Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan, Shabir Ahluwalia, and others.
After watching India's Most Wanted, Abhishek Bachchan took to his Twitter account to congratulate Arjun for it. He wrote: "Really enjoyed watching #IndiasMostWanted. Taut, edge-of-your-seat and very engaging. Just as a thriller should be. @arjunk26 you were simmering. So nice to see films being made on our unsung heroes too. Well done Rajkumar and the entire cast and crew. Good luck at the movies."
Also Read: Arjun Kapoor: Women in our country don't get their due, nor do they get the right to choose
Arjun replied to this post saying, "Thank u brother.... and thank u even more for ur kind words for me...really happy u liked the film [sic]"
Thank u brother.... and thank u even more for ur kind words for me...really happy u liked the film. https://t.co/E9MZY9u6zK— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) May 21, 2019
Anupam Kher also saw this film, and Arjun Kapoor is on cloud nine after receiving praises from the veteran. Hailing Arjun's performance, Kher wrote: "Just watched #IndiasMostWanted. Loved the film based on true events. Everybody is excellent. Happy that theatre actors are getting such meaty roles. And @arjunk26 is the star performer. He is restrained, held back and greatly affective.:)"
A humbled Arjun gave a sweet reply and wrote: "Aapne bola aapko acting achi lagi it's a huge compliment and achievement for me... and I'm genuinely glad u came and appreciated our work thank u again. [sic]"
Aapne bola aapko acting achi lagi it’s a huge compliment and achievement for me... and I’m genuinely glad u came and appreciated our work thank u again... https://t.co/LXR7b1Qin9— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) May 21, 2019
Taapsee Pannu also watched the film, and she also had good words to say. "True stories are always so heartening to watch. Good luck @rajkumar_rkg sir, @arjunk26 and the entire team of #IndiasMostWanted for a successful release ahead!"
Thanks a lot @taapsee https://t.co/kspOB1lHyw— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) May 21, 2019
Arjun Kapoor's paternal uncle and a phenomenal actor, Anil Kapoor also gave his wishes. "Just watched #IndiasMostWanted and I am so proud of you @arjunk26 for doing full justice to the story! Good film & a very good performance! Congratulations to the whole team! [sic]" wrote Anil Kapoor.
This tweet truly moved me... somethings make us emotional and this is something I shall cherish... https://t.co/u1OC4BxFeh— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) May 21, 2019
Here are some more tweets by other celebrities:
Sir aap aaye aur achi bhi lagi... sone pe suhaga !!!! Means a lot sir genuinely ur call in the morning made my day.... https://t.co/DRTuHKn3Ds— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) May 21, 2019
Such kind words sophie... thank u from the team and I’m glad u liked me also in the film... https://t.co/THDZ25vKpE— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) May 21, 2019
Thanks my man... super glad u liked it !!! https://t.co/opDarm6YoE— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) May 21, 2019
India's Most Wanted is based on true events, where a group of five men is on a mission to hunt down a terrorist, who the makers have named as 'India's Osama'. This, in turn, saves the lives of billions of people. India's Most Wanted is being helmed by Rajkumar Gupta and produced by Rajkumar Gupta, Myra Karn, and Fox Star Studios. It is slated to release on May 24.
Top entertainment stories of the day:
- Vivek Oberoi defends Aishwarya Rai-exit poll meme: What has Sonam Kapoor done for women empowerment?
- Cannes 2019: Sonam Kapoor flaunts her curvaceous side at the gala
- Cannes 2019: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns at the red carpet in white gown
- Vivek Oberoi on Modi biopic: The Election Commission's decision stemmed from fear
- Laxmmi Bomb director Raghava: I have no issues with Akshay Kumar
- De De Pyaar De Box Office: Despite slow start, the film to break even by the end of its first week
- Diana Penty on her Cannes 2019 outing: Hadn't chosen my outfit till the last day
- Sanjay Kapoor congratulates daughter Shanaya on entering the B-town
- Television actors are as good as film actors, urge telly stars
- Here's why Namik Paul backed out of Kasautii Zindagii Kay
- Here's why Asha Negi is sceptical about working with boyfriend Rithvik Dhanjani
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Arjun Kapoor starrer India's Most Wanted details revealed