Shah Rukh Khan has special mention in India's Most Wanted!

bollywood

Shah Rukh has been attributed with a special thanks in India's Most Wanted credit roll. Here's why

India's Most Wanted poster

Arjun Kapoor starrer India's Most Wanted has been creating a buzz for quite some time, thanks to its gripping narrative. However, there is one more reason to look forward to this film. India's Most Wanted has a connection with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh has been attributed with a special thanks in the film's credit roll. "India's Most Wanted is inspired from real-life incidents of a terrorist who was known as India's Osama. The makers of the film were aware that the same miscreant had troubled Shah Rukh Khan with threats during his initial days in Bollywood and his stay in Mumbai. Hence, Rajkumar Gupta and Arjun Kapoor approached SRK to include his storyline in India's Most Wanted, to which the actor positively agreed. Shah Rukh has been duly credited for allowing his story to be featured in the film," said a source. India's Most Wanted will apparently trace a troubled actor's plot, inspired from the events which SRK faced in real life.

Although the makers have refused to divulge the name of the terrorist that has inspired the movie, speculations are rife that the film is based on Indian Mujahideen militant group's founder Yasin Bhatkal.

Raj Kumar Gupta, who has written and directed the feature, when asked whether the film is based on Indian Mujahideen member Yasin Bhatkal said, "I just want to say that it is inspired by true events. When you'll watch the film, you will get to know what inspired it. It's a watershed moment for Indian intelligence. Come and see it for yourself."

Meanwhile, the Arjun Kapoor-starrer has been given a U/A certificate by the Censor Board after directing omission of scenes, which make a reference to the holy scriptures - Bhagavad Gita and the Quran.

It had created a stir with a scene depicting a terrorist citing the Gita. In a leaked teaser doing the rounds online, Kapoor's character is seen quoting the Quran. The CBFC wanted the scenes removed as they were considered sensitive in nature.

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor: Women in our country don't get their due, nor do they get the right to choose

On the other hand, in an interaction with IANS, Arjun Kapoor spoke about the reaction he is receiving for India's Most Wanted trailer. He said, "We are getting a really nice response for the trailer. I think the nice part is that it's a very relevant film in today's times. It's about people of new India who raise their questions and seek answers for them."

Talking about the film's relevance, he said: "Terrorism has become a worldwide phenomenon and it has gone beyond India and Asia. It is something that has unfortunately spread so fast and this is one such story of those people that wake up every morning to protect our country."

"We always talk about heroes of our country but there are so many unsung heroes out there whose stories haven't been told or they haven't shared it with someone else. So, I was really happy when this opportunity came my way. I feel that as artistes, we have to do something for people of our country rather than just be entertainers. So, it's a film that I am very proud of to be part of."

India's Most Wanted is based on true events and is about five men who saved the lives of billions of people by hunting down a terrorist, which the makers have named 'India's Osama'. The film is being helmed by Rajkumar Gupta and produced by Rajkumar Gupta, Myra Karn, and Fox Star Studios. It is slated to hit the screens on May 24.

Also Read: India's Most Wanted celeb review: Arjun Kapoor's film receives a thumbs up

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates