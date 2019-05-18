Arjun Kapoor's India's Most Wanted gets U/A certificate

bollywood

The Arjun Kapoor-starrer had created a stir with a scene depicting a terrorist citing the Gita

Arjun Kapoor

The Censor Board has given Raj Kumar Gupta's India's Most Wanted a U/A certificate after directing omission of scenes, which make a reference to the holy scriptures - Bhagavad Gita and the Quran.

The Arjun Kapoor-starrer had created a stir with a scene depicting a terrorist citing the Gita. In a leaked teaser doing the rounds online, Kapoor's character is seen quoting the Quran. The CBFC wanted the scenes removed as they were considered sensitive in nature.

On the other hand, in an interaction with IANS, Arjun Kapoor spoke about the reaction he is receiving for India's Most Wanted trailer. He said, "We are getting a really nice response for the trailer. I think the nice part is that it's a very relevant film in today's times. It's about people of new India who raise their questions and seek answers for them."

Talking about the film's relevance, he said: "Terrorism has become a worldwide phenomenon and it has gone beyond India and Asia. It is something that has unfortunately spread so fast and this is one such story of those people that wake up every morning to protect our country.

"We always talk about heroes of our country but there are so many unsung heroes out there whose stories haven't been told or they haven't shared it with someone else. So, I was really happy when this opportunity came my way. I feel that as artistes, we have to do something for people of our country rather than just be entertainers. So, it's a film that I am very proud of to be part of."

The film is scheduled for release on May 24.

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor shares a 'simple' life mantra; Malaika Arora agrees to it

Best of Cannes Film Festival 2019:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates