Arjun Kapoor's India's Most Wanted gets U/A certificate
The Arjun Kapoor-starrer had created a stir with a scene depicting a terrorist citing the Gita
The Censor Board has given Raj Kumar Gupta's India's Most Wanted a U/A certificate after directing omission of scenes, which make a reference to the holy scriptures - Bhagavad Gita and the Quran.
The Arjun Kapoor-starrer had created a stir with a scene depicting a terrorist citing the Gita. In a leaked teaser doing the rounds online, Kapoor's character is seen quoting the Quran. The CBFC wanted the scenes removed as they were considered sensitive in nature.
On the other hand, in an interaction with IANS, Arjun Kapoor spoke about the reaction he is receiving for India's Most Wanted trailer. He said, "We are getting a really nice response for the trailer. I think the nice part is that it's a very relevant film in today's times. It's about people of new India who raise their questions and seek answers for them."
Talking about the film's relevance, he said: "Terrorism has become a worldwide phenomenon and it has gone beyond India and Asia. It is something that has unfortunately spread so fast and this is one such story of those people that wake up every morning to protect our country.
"We always talk about heroes of our country but there are so many unsung heroes out there whose stories haven't been told or they haven't shared it with someone else. So, I was really happy when this opportunity came my way. I feel that as artistes, we have to do something for people of our country rather than just be entertainers. So, it's a film that I am very proud of to be part of."
The film is scheduled for release on May 24.
Also Read: Arjun Kapoor shares a 'simple' life mantra; Malaika Arora agrees to it
Best of Cannes Film Festival 2019:
- Cannes 2019: Kangana Ranaut dazzles in white ensemble for a gala
- Cannes 2019: Priyanka Chopra takes Victorian look a notch higher as she walks with Nick Jonas
- Cannes 2019: Kangana Ranaut's latest gown is all sorts of dreamy
- Cannes 2019: Deepika Padukone shows off her radiant side in this bright couture
- Cannes 2019: Kashmera Shah makes debut with her directorial film
- Cannes 2019: 'Elegance ki moorat', 'Baby': Ranveer Singh praises Deepika Padukone's look
- Cannes 2019: Hina Khan stuns in a lavender gown at the soiree
- Cannes 2019: Huma Qureshi shimmers in a black Balmain blazer-dress
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Arjun Kapoor starrer India's Most Wanted details revealed