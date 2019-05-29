Vicky Kaushal-starrer Udham Singh gets a 'Scarface' twist to his look

bollywood

After Vicky Kaushal's accident leaves him with a facial scar, director Shoojit Sircar devises a way to incorporate injury in freedom fighter's story

Vicky Kaushal is expected to begin the second schedule of Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham Singh soon. It has now come to light that the actor — who met with an accident on the set of his yet-untitled horror film last month that left a deep scar on his right cheek — devised a way to incorporate his facial scar in the biopic. Turns out, the makers have decided to showcase it prominently in the period drama.

A source reveals, "The original story collated by historians suggests that Udham Singh had suffered a gash on his arm during the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Only 10 days before the film rolled in Russia on April 29, Vicky met with the accident that left him with a fractured cheekbone. He had to get 13 stitches. When he reported to the set in Russia, Shoojit and the team decided to use the scar prominently instead of hiding it with makeup. They felt that a facial scar, instead of one on the arm, would serve well as a reminder of that fateful day to the protagonist and depict his anguish more strongly. So, it worked out well for the film's first look."

We reached out to Sircar, who texted back saying, "We had a scar in the film already; so fortunately or unfortunately, it helped our look."

