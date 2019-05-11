Vicky Kaushal fractures his cheekbone; administered 13 stitches

bollywood

Vicky Kaushal has been up and about ever since. The Uri actor fractured his cheekbone while shooting for an action sequence. He was administered 13 stitches

Vicky Kaushal has been flaunting his scar from a scary accident on the set of Bhanu Pratap Singh's untitled horror film in Gujarat. He has been up and about ever since. The Uri actor fractured his cheekbone while shooting for an action sequence. He was administered 13 stitches. All in a day's work for an actor.

Apart from this, he is also working for a biopic on Sardar Udham Singh. Sharing his experience about working on this film, he took to his Instagram account and wrote: "Running my fingers through the bullet holes at Jallianwala Baug, little did I realise that I would one day get a chance to re-live and depict the anger and anguish of the lesser known martyr, revolutionary... SARDAR UDHAM SINGH. #SardarUdhamSingh @shoojitsircar @ronnie.lahiri #SheelKumar @writish1 #ShubenduBhattacharya #RisingSunFilms @sadarudhamfilm [sic]"

On this biopic's announcement, there were many celebrities from Bollywood, who wished him for this film's success. Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "Good luck," casting director Shanoo Sharma appreciated his look for the movie, which also has this scar and Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Sophie Choudry, Esha Gupta and others congratulated him for Sardar Udham Singh's biopic. Apart from this film, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Karan Johar's Takht, which is an ensemble cast film, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor along with Vicky.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal is also in news for his rumoured linkup with Katrina Kaif after his breakup with longtime girlfriend, Harleen Sethi.

