Are Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal dating? Friend Neha Dhupia responds

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are rumoured to be dating each other. This is also touted as one of the reasons behind Vicky Kaushal's breakup with his longtime girlfriend, Harleen Sethi. However, common friend Neha Dhupia has now cleared the air

Neha Dhupia with Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. picture Courtesy: Instagram/nehadhupia.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are the new actors in town to be linked with each other. What gave rise to this rumour was their joint appearance at Anupama Chopra's chat show, where they hit it off instantly and their chemistry became the talk of the town. Not just this, their appearance at an awards show, Vicky Kaushal put up a gag where he goes down on his knee to propose to Katrina Kaif. The whole crowd burst into laughter and the camera was immediately panned at Salman Khan, who has a romantic history with Katrina Kaif. Salman and Katrina have done several films together too.

Ever since then, Katrina Kaif and the Uri: The Surgical Strike star has been romantically paired with each other. This apparently was said to be one of the major reasons for Vicky Kaushal and Harleen Sethi partying ways. Vicky and Harleen were in a relationship for many years. The two even celebrated the success of his last film, which won several accolades from the audience and did record-smashing numbers at the Box Office. They both wore 'How's The Josh?' t-shirts and attended the bash at one of Bandra's popular eateries.

However, in an interaction with Pinkvilla, Katrina and Vicky's common friend, Neha Dhupia has something to say about this rumour. Neha has had both, Katrina and Vicky, as guests on her chat show. When in one of the segments hosted by the entertainment website, Neha was asked to blink her eyes once if she agrees to something and blink twice if the statement made is untrue.

When Neha Dhupia was asked about Vicky and Katrina dating each other, she blinked her eyes twice, which indicated that they aren't.

A few days ago, Harleen Sethi had mentioned that the breakup did not affect her as much as it affected her family. The actor-dancer said that she has carved and is carving her own identity, and doesn't want to be tagged as someone's "ex". She had further added that she doesn't want to be called as someone's ex, current or future.

On the professional front, Harleen Sethi will be seen in the second season of Ekta Kapoor's web show, Broken But Beautiful. Katrina is awaiting Bharat's release with Salman Khan this Eid and Vicky Kaushal is shooting for Sardar Udham Singh and has Karan Johar's Takht in the pipeline.

