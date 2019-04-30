Harleen Sethi on breakup with Vicky Kaushal: I'm no one's ex, current or future girlfriend

bollywood

Harleen Sethi and Vicky Kausal were together for many years, and a few months ago, their relationship went kaput for reasons unknown

Harleen Sethi and Vicky Kaushal.

Harleen Sethi and Vicky Kaushal were one unit and were high on "Josh" until the release and success of latter's film, Uri: The Surgical Strike. However, things went haywire and their relationship let loose. Rumours were rife that it was Vicky Kaushal's growing proximity to another star that brought sourness between them.

In an interaction with Pinkvilla, actor-dancer Harleen Sethi, who is seen in Ekta Kapoor's web show, she opened up about her passion for dance, and how the news of her break-up with Vicky affected her family.

Talking about the separation with Vicky Kaushal, Harleen told the entertainment website, "Honestly, it did not bother me, but it did bother my family and friends. As an individual, we all have our own identities. I was associated with a movie star, and I haven't done a movie yet, doesn't make me any less. I still love myself. And I would love to be known as Harleen Sethi. I am Harleen Sethi. I think it will be unfair to call someone else my ex-boyfriend, right?"

View this post on Instagram High Sir! #URI A post shared by Harleen Sethi (@itsharleensethi) onJan 16, 2019 at 10:12pm PST

Speaking further about it, Harleen said that she is her own tag and wants her work to speak for herself. Harleen will soon be seen in the second season of Broken But Beautiful. When asked if her personal experiences will help her emote better, she said, "I think for an actor it is essential to experience all sort of emotions in real life. In a way, it is good that what happened, happened."

It was days after Vicky made his relationship with Harleen public that news of them parting ways started doing the rounds.

Harleen penned a poem on 'I am my own tag' on social media and wrote: "From where I started. To where I've come. I didn't design this path. His will was welcome. Fearlessly hustling. Energetic and bustling. I found who I was. A small fish in a big pond. I enjoyed the eccentricities. Performances and anxieties. Feeling alive every day. Making a mark in my own way. Link ups don't build me. Breakups don't break me. Wins don't fill me. Failures don't kill me. I feel complete. I feel sufficient. I have my own swag. I am my own tag. #iammyowntag #harleensethi."

Harleen and Vicky have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Also Read: Does Vicky Kaushal's Instagram story mean that he has moved on?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The article has been sourced from third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only