Vicky Kaushal confirms relationship with Harleen Sethi, reveals details

bollywood

Vicky Kaushal was rumoured to be in a relationship with television actor Harleen Sethi. However, he has now admitted to seeing her

Vicky Kausal with Harleen Sethi. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/itsharleensethi.

Vicky Kaushal is undoubtedly the man of the moment in Bollywood. The actor proved his mettle as an actor with Masaan itself, however, his recent outings in Sanju and Uri: The Surgical Strike, gave him a validation in the glamorous world. Thus, promoting him from an actor to a star now. The record-smashing numbers of his last outing, Uri: The Surgical Strike crashed the box office, and he is on a professional 'high' post it.

Vicky Kaushal's fanbase increased humongously, especially his female fan following, courtesy: his movie releases. Talking about Vicky's personal life, the actor was rumoured to be dating television actor Harleen Sethi through a common friend. In the recent episode of Koffee with Karan, in its sixth season, the Manmarziyaan actor appeared with Ayushmann Khurrana and admitted that he isn't single, and is dating somebody. However, he did not reveal the girl's name.

In a recent interview with Filmfare, Vicky Kaushal confirmed that he is in a relationship with Harleen Sethi, and felt right ever since they started seeing each other. "It was beautiful to get to know each other, but at the same time, feeling right from the very beginning. It started from last year only. We just happened to meet through common friends. We never questioned it. Whatever happened, happened in a very organic way. We enjoy each other's company and we are each other's best critics," said the 30-year-old actor.

Talking about Harleen, her recent video, dancing to the Lamborghini song went viral. She had also shared a photo of hers with Vicky from Uri's success bash, wearing similar t-shirts that read: "High Sir"

View this post on Instagram High Sir! #URI A post shared by Harleen Sethi (@itsharleensethi) onJan 16, 2019 at 10:12pm PST

On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in Karan Johar's Takht, and might also be seen in a horror flick with Bhumi Pednekar.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal on 'How's the Josh': It's not a dialogue, it's an emotion

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The article has been sourced from third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only