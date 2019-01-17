Harleen Sethi shares photo with Vicky Kaushal, female fans get jealous

bollywood

Vicky Kaushal is rumoured to be dating actor-model Harleen Sethi

Harleen Sethi and Vicky Kaushal. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/itsharleensethi.

Vicky Kaushal is riding high on the success of his latest solo release, Uri: The Surgical Strike. The film has collected more than Rs 50 crore since its release. The makers held a success bash of the film and saw the who's who of Bollywood in attendance. There was a special guest at the bash, Vicky Kaushal's rumoured girlfriend, Harleen Sethi, who was also seen attending the special screening of Uri: The Surgical Strike.

The success party was held on Wednesday night at Bandra's Olive restaurant. Present at the bash was film's star cast, Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam and director Aditya Dhir. The trio sported a black t-shirt, which had, "How's the josh?" printed on it. Apart from them, rumoured ladylove Harleen Sethi had also donned the same tee.

Harleen took to her Instagram account to share a photo with Vicky Kaushal, and captioned it: "High Sir!"

View this post on Instagram High Sir! #URI A post shared by Harleen Sethi (@itsharleensethi) onJan 16, 2019 at 10:12pm PST

Vicky Kaushal has a massive female fan following, and as soon as the picture went online, there was a huge hue and cry amongst Vicky's female fans on Instagram.

Take a look at some of the comments:

Vicky Kaushal confirmed on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan appearance that he is in a serious relationship. However, he did not mention anyone's name.

Touted to be the first content film of the year, Uri: The Surgical Strike has been winning hearts emerging to be one of the first hit of 2019 given by RSVP after giving Kedarnath. Reportedly URI: The Surgical Strike has earned an impressive Rs 62.75 crore nett in just 6-days at the domestic box office.

Produced by RSVP movies and directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. Uri: The Surgical Strike hit the screens on 11th January 2019 and still going strong in the second week.

