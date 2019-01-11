Vicky Kaushal watches Uri: The Surgical Strike with girlfriend Harleen Sethi

bollywood

As soon as she arrived, Vicky Kaushal made a beeline for Harleen, and the two were also spotted holding hands throughout

Vicky Kaushal's rumoured actor girlfriend Harleen Sethi made a fashionably late entry at a screening of his film, Uri: The Surgical Strike.

As soon as she arrived, Vicky made a beeline for her and the two were spotted holding hands throughout. They have been dating for a while and Vicky has admitted that he is not single. Harleen was seen in the web series, Broken But Beautiful.

URI: The Surgical Strike is a military drama based on the real-life incident that took place in 2016 when the Indian Army conducted a surgical strike in Uri Kashmir.

Vicky Kaushal plays the lead in the film leading the operation alongside Yami Gautam who will be seen sharing the screen space as the female lead of the film. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari and Mohit Raina in pivotal roles.

Yami Gautam will be seen in an all-new avatar playing the role of an Intelligence officer in the film. This would be the first time Yami will be seen in a character belonging to the armed forces, something she has never played before. To get into the skin of the character she had to shorten her hair to add authenticity into the look of an intelligence officer.

