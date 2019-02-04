Vicky Kaushal on 'How's the Josh': It's not a dialogue, it's an emotion

bollywood

In spite of being a newbie in the film industry, Vicky Kaushal has managed to win millions of hearts right from his debut film Masaan to delivering some phenomenal performances in Raazi, Sanju and Manmarziyaan

Vicky's recently released Uri: The Surgical Strike has left everyone spellbound. The dialogue 'How's the Josh' which the actor is seen saying to his team in the film, trying to provoke a feeling of patriotism among fellow soldiers has gone viral and thousands of people are sharing videos of themselves saying the popular dialogue. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Minister Smriti Irani, the film's dialogue has captured millions of hearts.

Vicky, who is on cloud nine after the success of Uri: The Surgical Strike, took to Instagram to share a picture of himself sporting a black hoodie with 'How's the Josh' written on it and penned a heartfelt note thanking all his fans for the amount of love they have showered on him.

"It's not just a line anymore... I get so many "How's the Josh?" videos from you all everyday, each one made with so much love and passion, from schools, colleges, cafes, work places... from people fighting the cold in minus temperatures to people sweating it out in the gym... from conference meetings to marriage ceremonies... from a 92 years old grandmother to a 2 years old kid... from even our Jawaans in the armed forces. It's not just a line anymore, you all have turned it into an emotion... an emotion so strong and special, I'm going to cherish for life. Thank You everyone," he captioned the picture.

The Aditya Dhar directorial, which hit the big screens on January 11, is based on the 2016 Indian Army's surgical strikes and showcases the instances of what went down during the Indian army's surgical strikes in Pakistan following the attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri town.

The 2016 surgical strike was initiated on September 29 after four militants attacked the Indian Army at Uri on September 18 and killed 19 unarmed soldiers.

Apart from Vicky, the film also stars Paresh Rawal as National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Yami GautamÂ as a no-nonsense interrogation officer. The movie, which is produced by Ronnie Screwvala, also features Kirti Kulhari and Mohit Raina in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Vicky will be next seen in Karan Johar's magnum opus film Takht which also stars Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

